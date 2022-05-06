.

Journey And Toto Rock Chicago


Rob Grabowski caught Toto and Journey In The Act during show at at the Allstate Arena on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Rosemont, Ill. Check out Rob's great photos and Tom Antonson's review!

Journey Rock Chicago

This past Monday rock superstars Journey washed away the "Monday Blues" to a sold-out crowd at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. They were joined by legendary rockers Toto on the Freedom tour, which has been making its way around the country for the past few months. The arena was full to the brim, which is impressive since Journey just did a club show at the Aragon Ballroom and then went on to headline Lollapalooza just last summer.

Journey Rock Chicago

The group consisted of legendary guitarist Neal Schon, who earned his stripes playing with Santana at age 15, keyboardist Jonathan Cain, who wrote the monster hit "Don't Stop Believin'", drummer Deen Castronovo, bassist Todd Jensen (of Schon's solo band Hardline) & Jason Derlatka on keyboards. We also cannot forget the beloved Arnel Pineda, who has been covering Steve Perry's vocal duties since 2007. Pineda was found by Neal Schon on youtube in the Philippines and was invited to try out for the band. He has been giving Steve Perry's soaring vocals the respect they deserve for the better part of almost 15 years.

Journey Rock Chicago

Arnel also was like a shot of adrenaline to the entire band. Even at 54 years old, Pineda was jumping and twirling all over the stage while nailing his vocal duties. Pineda's energy was contagious as the band thumbed through their novel of hit songs in their 19 song set list. This included a few surprises such as "Don't Stop Believin'" being played third, "Mother Father", which was sung by Deen Castronovo, "Girl Can't Help It" being performed for the first time this millennium (sung by Jason Derlatka). As well, they debuted "You've Got the Best of Me", a song off their upcoming "Freedom" album. Overall, Journey wowed audiences with a stage presence bigger than their catalog of hit music.

Journey Rock Chicago


Journey Rock Chicago

Journey Rock Chicago

Journey Rock Chicago

Journey Rock Chicago

Journey Rock Chicago

Journey Rock Chicago

Journey Rock Chicago

Journey Rock Chicago

Supporting Journey were legendary rockers, Toto, who also put on a show. Whether it was Steve Lukather's thunderous guitar work, or the band's immaculate instrumentation, the audience was in for a treat.

Toto Rock Chicago

While the group is led by Lukather on guitar and frontman Joseph Williams, they have the blessing of co-founder, David Paich. Based on their legendary performance, we can definitely see why. Their supporting members had played with a laundry list of people including Prince, Huey Lewis & more. They gave Toto's hits the justice they deserved. Whether it was "Hold the Line", a cover of "With a Little Help from My Friends", "Rosanna", or the legendary "Africa", Toto truly put on a show.

Toto Rock Chicago

Overall, this was truly an amazing and high-energy night that will live on in attendees' memories for quite some time. It is amazing to see some of the biggest stars of the 1970's and 1980's out there killing it for sold out crowds to this day!

Toto Rock Chicago

Toto Rock Chicago

Toto Rock Chicago

Toto Rock Chicago

Toto Rock Chicago

Toto Rock Chicago


Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Scorpions And Whitesnake Announce North American Tour- Arcade Fire Premiere 'Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)' Video- more

Halestorm Back From The Dead- ZZ Top's Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers Given Hard Rock Makeover- Iron Maiden- more

Country Music Icon Mickey Gilley Dead At 86- Rock Hall Boss Talks Judas Priest, Dolly Parton Inductions- KISS- more

Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased 1977 Recordings- Arcade Fire World Tour- A Day To Remember- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Journey And Toto Rock Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Tulsa's Big Music Year

Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy and Ronnie Baker Brooks

Mother's Day Gift Ideas

Still at Work: Men at Work's Colin Hay on Tour Behind New Solo Album

Latest News

Scorpions And Whitesnake Announce North American Tour

Arcade Fire Premiere 'Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)' Video

The B-52s Add Dates To Farewell Tour

Hendrix's Are You Experienced 55th Anniversary Celebrate In The Studio

Redlight King Deliver 'In Our Blood' Video

Cradle Of Filth Ink Worldwide Deal With Napalm Records

Like A Rolling Stone: The Life And Times Of Ben Fong-Torres Now Streaming

Kenny Chesney Brought KenPuppy Derby To Busch Stadium