.

May Erlewine - Tiny Beautiful Things


by Kevin Wierzbicki
This album has love as its theme, and for all the rewards that love brings it is sometimes a convoluted road that gets you there. Erlewine begins Tiny Beautiful Things with "Easy," a deceptively-titled song about the mental anguish that pursuing love or wondering about where love went wrong can bring, with lyrics full of self-doubt and disappointment; "All the things that I wanted/All the things I didn't get..." In other words, not easy. Erlewine has a delicate voice that lends to the authenticity of songs about getting hurt, and just about everyone can relate to the exceptionally sad "Worlds Apart" where May remembers an absent lover as she sings "I wish I could turn back the clocks to the times that I'm missing." The title cut mostly pushes aside love's miseries; instead it quietly revels in what love is made of, tiny beautiful things. Listeners who are in one of love's blue funks have a chance to commiserate here; others can merely enjoy Erlewine's gentle and lovely voice.

Rating:

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue, KISS Stars Part Of Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert- Ozzy Osbourne Recuperating At Home Following Surgery- more

Rush And Queen Stars Lead Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Lineup- Ozzy Osbourne On 'Road To Recovery' Following Surgery- more

Ozzy Osbourne's Major Surgery Explained- Rolling Stones Cancel Another Show Amid Mick Jagger's Covid-19 Diagnosis- more

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Tests Positive For Covid-19- Slipknot Fall Knotfest Roadshow Tour- Aerosmith's Joe Perry- more

advertisement
Reviews

May Erlewine - Tiny Beautiful Things

More Father's Day Gift Ideas

Everclear - World of Noise 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Father's Day Gift Guide Pt 1

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Summer of Music

Latest News

Motley Crue, KISS Stars Part Of Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

Ozzy Osbourne Recuperating At Home Following Surgery

Norma Jean 'Call For The Blood' With New Video

Seether Deliver 'What Would You Do?' Video

Chris Clark Answers California Girls With The Girls Of Tennessee

Young the Giant Share New Single 'Wake Up'

Lonely Robot Announces New Album 'A Model Life'

Singled Out: Red Spot Rhythm Section's Tainted Love/Don't Cry