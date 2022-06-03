.

Missouri's Summer of Music


Live music is on the menu this summer in the nation's heartland as concerts galore are set to take place in Lake of the Ozarks and Branson, Missouri. Check out all the great shows coming to these two beloved summertime playgrounds.

Central Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks


The Lake of the Ozarks has been voted "Best Recreational Lake" by USA Today and 10Best and the fun is not restricted to being in or on the water. Here's a look at where to keep the good times roaring when you're ready for some live music.

Ozarks Amphitheater - Camdenton, MO


This big venue can accommodate about 10,000 fans that come to see big stars.
June 3, 2022 - Willie Nelson & Family
June 4, 2022 - Jackson Browne
June 10, 2022 - Whiskey Myers
June 17, 2022 - Brett Young
June 24, 2022 - The Brothers Osborne
July 1, 2022 - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
July 6, 2022 - Marie Osmond with the Missouri Symphony
July 9, 2022 - The Ozark Mountain Daredevils and the Kentucky Headhunters
July 15, 2022 - Kansas and .38 Special
July 29, 2022 - Little Big Town
July 31, 2022 - Get the Led Out (A celebration of the Mighty Zep)
Aug. 15, 2022 - Jamey Johnson
Aug. 20, 2022 - The Black Crowes
Sept. 3, 2022 - Foreigner
Sept. 10, 2022 - Darius Rucker
Sept. 17, 2022 - Cody Johnson

Find more Ozarks Amphitheater information here.

For information about all the activities available at Lake of the Ozarks go here.

Black Oak Amphitheater - Lampe, MO (Branson area)


Black Oak Amphitheater, located about 15-minutes outside of Branson, holds 8400 people and the shows they have coming up are going to fill those seats!
June 3, 2022 - Chingy, Ying Yang Twins, DJ Skribble
June 18, 2022 - Skid Row, Warrant, Quiet Riot
June 24, 2022 - Sawyer Brown, Easton Corbin, Heath Sanders
July 22, 2022 - Grand Funk Railroad, Foghat
Aug. 19, 2022 - Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, Hailey Whitters

More Black Oak Amphitheater information is here.

For ideas on other fun things to do in Branson and vicinity go here.

