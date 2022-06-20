

MixTape Tour - The New Kids On The Block, Rick Astley, En Vogue, and Salt-N-Pepa

Rob Grabowski caught The New Kids On The Block, Rick Astley, En Vogue, and Salt-N-Pepa In The Act during the Rosemont, Ill stop of the MixTape Tour on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Allstate Arena. Check out Rob's great photos!