NRBQ - Dragnet

by Kevin Wierzbicki

There's a dragnet out! The authorities are looking for NRBQ who are accused of twangin' and sangin' and otherwise perpetrating instances of unmitigated fun. Fans of the long-running and cherished band don't have to issue an All-Points Bulletin to find NRBQ though; they can just look to the group's latest album Dragnet. The effort includes all the hallmarks fans have come to expect, like the quirky funk of opening cut "Where's My Pebble," the joyous country bounce of "I Like Her So Much" and the irresistible sing-along of "Miss Goody Two Shoes." "You Can't Change People" sounds like something that the Beach Boys might have done in their post-surf era while instrumental "Dragnet" has a beat that you can just picture Jack Webb chasing criminals to; here the song will chase listeners straight to the dance floor. Melancholia is the order of the day on the slow shuffle "That Makes Me a Fool," "Five More Miles" is a jazzy boogie and "L-O-N-E Lone-ly" is a sad (but also somewhat amusing) dissertation on the toll that loneliness can take on a man. Dragnet closes with "Sunflower," a delicate cut that was originally recorded for the 2018 film "Change in the Air." The NRBQ lineup this time out is Casey McDonough, Terry Adams, John Perrin and Scott Ligon.

