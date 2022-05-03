

Products Edition Spring 2022

We're always on the hunt for items that'll make traveling a little bit easier and this time out our column looks at some cool things that'll add comfort to your travels. And as always, these items can be used at home too.

Honeydew Sleep Company's Scrumptious Travel Pillow

Traveling can take a lot out of you, and to really enjoy an away-from-home adventure you need to be well rested. In a play on words based on the company name Honeydew, this pillow has the clever catchphrase "The perfect place to rest your melon." And they're not just joking around! A little bit larger than the typical pillow made for use on an airplane, the 12" X 21" Scrumptious Travel Pillow is made to support your back, neck and shoulders while you're sleeping upright on a plane. But this doughy and soft pillow is made for bed sleeping too, so it can be enjoyed whether you're sleeping in a ritzy hotel or crashing on your cousin's couch. The Scrumptious Travel Pillow is designed to hold its shape and there's a special shape-holding 'ribbon' that goes all the way around the pillow; you don't ever have to worry about flat spots occurring. The foam that makes the pillow so scrumptious is 100% CertiPUR-US certified and is copper infused; the copper helps keep the pillow cool and fresh. Scrumptious Travel Pillows are hand made in California and every purchase includes a pillow case and handy travel bag. More information is here.

FogBlocker Anti-Fog Cloth and Wet Wipes

Here's excellent news for all the wearers of eyeglasses who have problems with their lenses fogging up when they're wearing a mask. While mask mandates are currently easing, airlines continue to require masks on board so fogging lenses will be a problem for the foreseeable future. Oh no they won't! We are pleased to report that both styles of FogBlocker --- the anti-fog cloth and the wet wipes versions --- work fantastically! The cloth works just like a regular lens cleaning cloth does; just put a little moisture on the lenses with your breath, water or lens cleaner and then wipe dry with the cloth. Alternatively FogBlocker is also available as easy to use wet wipes. FogBlocker Anti-Fog Wet Wipes are fast-drying and come in packs of 20 individually-packaged wipes. The FogBlocker Anti-Fog Cloth comes with a little plastic bag for storage and is good for up to 500 uses. Whether you use the wet or dry version of FogBlocker, glasses will not fog up for 24-hours. Order FogBlocker here.

Incredi-belt by Cabeau

Let's face it, sometimes travel can be a pain in the...back. Now Cabeau, the folks who make those great travel neck pillows you find in airport shops have come up with a way to offer relief for back pain sufferers. Introducing Incredi-belt, custom support for extended sitting designed to reduce lower back stress and muscle strain while also improving posture. Unlike clunky back braces, Incredi-belt is easy to use; just inflate the belt to the desired firmness to suit your personal lumbar support need (you can do this in one breath) and then buckle the belt on. Too firm? There's a button to release some of the air and get it just right and conversely a pump button to add air for additional firmness. There's no time limit on how long you can wear the belt so you can keep it on for long overseas flights. Incredi-belt features a unisex design and fits waist sizes XS-XXXL (22 to 50 inches) and comes with a handy carrying bag. Order yours here.

Bluebird Botanicals CBD Products

By now you are probably aware of the pain killing properties of CBD and hemp products. If you have not yet tried any CBD products you'd be well-served to check out the line of products from Bluebird Botanicals. Bluebird Botanicals is not a 'Johnny Come Lately' company; they've been around for a decade now so they know what they're doing when it comes to formulating their products. And they know that different folks like to take their botanicals in different forms, so gummies, soft gels and liquid are all on offer. The Hemp Gummies come in bags of 30 with the daily dosage being one gummy. And we can vouch for the fact that these gummies taste very good. Hemp Soft Gels come in bottles of 30 with the suggested dosage again being one per day. The gels and gummies both contain 15mg of CBD per dose. Finally there's the liquid Hemp Oil which comes in several varieties, all of which are equally easy to use, just use the included eye dropper to put the recommended dosage on your tongue. Besides pain relief, hemp and CBD products are known for being beneficial for the body's general wellbeing. Order Bluebird Botanicals here.

Cleverfy Shower Steamers

If you generally don't have time to hit the spa when you're traveling, here's a way to take a little bit of the spa with you, right into your hotel room. Cleverfy Shower Steamers are aromatherapy shower bombs that turn any shower into a treat for the senses. Extremely easy to use, just place one shower bomb on the tub or shower floor where only the edge of the showerhead's flow will hit it. This will cause it to dissolve slowly, sending pleasant aromas wafting to you throughout your shower time. Available in bags of 12 or in special sets of six, Cleverfy Shower Steamers come in such scents as vanilla & sweet orange, lavender, menthol & eucalyptus, grapefruit, watermelon, peppermint and others. Besides just being downright pleasant, aroma therapy has loads of benefits when it comes to countering stress, anxiety and depression. Order Cleverfy Shower Steamers here.