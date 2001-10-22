The jangle pop of "Wolves, Lower" foreshadowed what was to come over the next couple of decades; with its memorable melody, slightly ominous lyrics ("wolves at the door!") and a chorus that demands a sing-along, the song had all the hallmarks that fans would come to cherish. Less cryptic but just as catchy is "Gardening at Night," a cut that also features singer Michael Stipe's now well-known penchant for unintelligible lyrics; trying to hear them properly is always part of the fun with R.E.M. "Carnival of Sorts (Box Cars)" is easily recognizable as R.E.M.; with a little polish and a rerelease several years later it would have easily joined the band's canon of hits. "1,000,000" is another radio-ready cut where fans will love to sing along with Stipe as he sings, "I could live a million." The uncharacteristically percussion heavy "Stumble" finishes Chronic Town, a fine effort that does not sound dated and that would fit nicely in every R.E.M. fan's collection. Included is a booklet with a new essay from EP producer Mitch Easter.
Rating:
Share this article
Loretta Lynn Dead At 90- RATM Cancel Tour- Sammy Hagar Likes Idea Of Van Halen Tribute With Wolfgang On Guitar- Bruce Springsteen- more
Lindsey Buckingham Cancels Tour Dates Due To Health Issues- U2's Bono Announces Stories of Surrender Tour- Paul Di'Anno- Rush- more
Sammy Hagar Approached To Do A Van Halen Residency- Ozzy Osbourne Rocks With Pearl Jam's Mike McCready On Miniseries Finale- more
R.E.M. - Chronic Town (40th Anniversary)
Sites and Sounds: ZONA Music Festival
Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown - Shake the Roots
Hot In The City: The Who To Rock Phoenix