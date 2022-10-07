It's long been one of the most highly-anticipated music festivals of the early autumn and folks throughout the nation's heartland are ready for this year's edition of the Roots N Blues Festival, set to take place in spacious Stephens Lake Park in Columbia, Missouri. Tanya Tucker, Wilco, Chaka Khan, Jon Batiste, Bleachers and Old Crow Medicine Show will be the headliners.
The action plays out on two stages that are set on opposite edges of the park, and stretching out between them is the food vendor's section where festival goers can satisfy their hunger for barbecue and a delicious variety of other foods. Stephens Lake Park really is big and there's plenty of room for fans to spread out and for kids to run and play. There'll be a Ferris wheel, a small stage where fans can perform with acoustic instruments, a merchandise tent, water stations, VIP areas, and wandering street performers. As always, there'll be free shuttle buses to and from the festival from various places in the downtown Columbia area.
Here's the complete list of performers as it stands now.
Friday, Oct. 7, 2022
Meredith Shaw
The Kay Brothers
Jaime Wyatt
Hippo Campus
Tanya Tucker
Wilco
Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022
Sifa
J'ARTiz & the MO' Soul Collective
The Dip
Kassi Ashton
Cautious Clay
Jackie Venson
Tank & the Bangas
Larkin Poe
Chaka Khan
Jon Batiste
Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022
Jen Norman
The Heavy Heavy
Brittney Spencer
Liz Cooper
The Steeldrivers
Houndmouth
Old Crow Medicine Show
Bleachers
For more information on the Roots N Blues Festival including ticketing options go here.
For information on other fun things to do in Columbia go here.
