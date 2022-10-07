

Roots N Blues Festival

Roots N Blues Festival - Oct. 7-9, 2022 - Columbia, MO

It's long been one of the most highly-anticipated music festivals of the early autumn and folks throughout the nation's heartland are ready for this year's edition of the Roots N Blues Festival, set to take place in spacious Stephens Lake Park in Columbia, Missouri. Tanya Tucker, Wilco, Chaka Khan, Jon Batiste, Bleachers and Old Crow Medicine Show will be the headliners.

The action plays out on two stages that are set on opposite edges of the park, and stretching out between them is the food vendor's section where festival goers can satisfy their hunger for barbecue and a delicious variety of other foods. Stephens Lake Park really is big and there's plenty of room for fans to spread out and for kids to run and play. There'll be a Ferris wheel, a small stage where fans can perform with acoustic instruments, a merchandise tent, water stations, VIP areas, and wandering street performers. As always, there'll be free shuttle buses to and from the festival from various places in the downtown Columbia area.

Here's the complete list of performers as it stands now.

Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

Meredith Shaw

The Kay Brothers

Jaime Wyatt

Hippo Campus

Tanya Tucker

Wilco

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

Sifa

J'ARTiz & the MO' Soul Collective

The Dip

Kassi Ashton

Cautious Clay

Jackie Venson

Tank & the Bangas

Larkin Poe

Chaka Khan

Jon Batiste

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022

Jen Norman

The Heavy Heavy

Brittney Spencer

Liz Cooper

The Steeldrivers

Houndmouth

Old Crow Medicine Show

Bleachers

For more information on the Roots N Blues Festival including ticketing options go here.

For information on other fun things to do in Columbia go here.