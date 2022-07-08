

Sixthman Cruises Roundup

Sixthman, the world's leading producer of music festivals at sea, has announced a stellar line-up for the 2023 sailing of the Outlaw Country Cruise. Here are details on that cruise and some of Sixthman's other upcoming cruises. Note that if you try to book one of these cruises and find that it is sold out there is still a possibility that you can go as people sometimes have to cancel their sailing. Just look for the "join the waiting list" button.

Outlaw Country Cruise - Feb. 21-27, 2023

This seventh edition of the Outlaw Country Cruise will take place aboard the Norwegian Cruise Line ship Pearl as she sails from Miami to Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas and Cozumel, Mexico. And they've outdone themselves on the line-up for this cruise that'll be headlined by the Mavericks. Also aboard will be Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle & the Dukes, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Kathleen Edwards, Carlene Carter, Elizabeth Cook, Mike and the Moonpies, Waco Brothers, Supersuckers, Jesse Dayton, Vandoleers, and the Twangbangers who are Bill Kirchen, Redd Volkaert, Dallas Wayne and Joe Goldmark. Wow! But that's not all! Adding to the fun will be Linda Gail Lewis, Rosie Flores, Jason D. Williams,the Warner E. Hodges Band, Sarah Borges, Eric "Roscoe" Ambel, the Mastersons, the Whitmore Sisters, Eddie Angel's Guitar Party, Chris Sprague & His 18 Wheelers and Roger Alan Wade & Honky Tonk CIA. Acting as host will be the one and only Mojo Nixon. Book your cabin here ..

Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Mediterranean II - Aug. 23-28, 2022

We've been telling you about Joe Bonamassa's return to the Mediterranean for a while now and the latest news is that Keb' Mo' will be joining Joe as the Norwegian Cruise Line ship Jade sails from Athens, Greece to Mykonos, Greece and Kusadasi, Turkey. Also on board will be Ana Popovic, Walter Trout, Tommy Emmanuel, Samantha Fish, Marc Broussard, King King, Jimmy Vivino, Blues Pills, Terry Reid, the James Hunter Six, Josh Smith, the Suffers, Jackie Venson, Kris Barras Band, Selwyn Birchwood, The Reverend Shawn Amos & the Brotherhood, The Cold Stares, Jade McRae, Daddy Long Legs, Elles Bailey, Ben Levin, Toby Lee and Lakota John. Book your cabin here

The KISS Kruise XI - October 24-29, 2022

After the first KISS Kruise of 2022 sold out quickly this second sailing was arranged and it takes to the sea the week before the sold out cruise. KISS has announced that they won't be doing any more KISS Kruises so fans should get on board the Norwegian Cruise Line ship Jewel as she sails from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada in Mexico. KISS will perform two full shows, one with their make-up on and one "unmasked." Joining KISS will be L.A. Guns, Warrant, Dokken reunited with George Lynch, Lita Ford, Bruce Kulick, George Lynch & the Electric Freedom, Baron, the Big Deal and Heart by Heart. Book your cabin here

Outlaw Country West - Nov. 3-8, 2022

Here's the West Coast version of the Outlaw Country Cruise, sailing from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico aboard the Norwegian Cruise Line ship Jewel. And the line-up is amazing: Social Distortion, Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, X, Los Lobos, Dave Alvin with the Guilty Ones, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Terry Allen and the Panhandle Mystery Band, Elizabeth Cook, Jim Lauderdale, Chuck Prophet & the Mission Express, Beat Farmers, Shannon McNally, the Long Ryders, Jade Jackson, Lillie Mae, Rosie Flores, Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys, Slim Jim Phantom Trio, James Intveld, Deke Dickerson & the Whippersnappers, Norm Hamlet & Mario Carboni, Jo Harvey Allen, Charlie Overbey, Roger Alan Wade and Honky Tonk CIA, Andrew Leahey & the Homestead, Wade Sapp and Mojo Nixon. Book your cabin here

Artists on all cruises will perform at least two shows each and there are also chances to interact directly with the musicians. Sixthman has a full slate of music cruises on tap well in 2023 and more information on these can be found here.