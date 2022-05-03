

Spring Festivals

Springtime is here and that means it is time to take to the great outdoors and enjoy some live music! Here are our picks for some of the season's most intriguing festivals.

Woodystock Blues Festival - April 9 & 10, 2022 - Bullhead City, AZ

Like the name indicates, this is a blues blowout that takes place at the South Beach Pavilion at Davis Camp Park which is located on the banks of the Colorado River. That means that festival-goers can easily indulge in water activities when they're not grooving to the music, which will be provided by headliners the Jimmy Carpenter Band on Sat. April 9 and Jay Gordon & Blues Venom on Sun. April 10. Also appearing Saturday are Crooked Eye Tommy, Sandy Haley, Delta Shade, Jay Gordon & Blues Venom, Stone Stanley and Tiffany Sexty. Sunday's lineup includes The Reverend & The Doctor, Blue Henry's, Catbone and Good Hurt. Bullhead City, Arizona is right across the river from the casinos of Laughlin, Nevada. Find more Woodystock Blues Festival information here

BeachLife Festival - May 13-15, 2022 - Redondo Beach, CA

The headliners for the three days of this festival are Weezer, Smashing Pumpkins and the Steve Miller Band. Among the stellar performers also scheduled to appear are 311, Black Pumas, Cold War Kids, Milky Chance, Vance Joy, Stone Temple Pilots, Capital Cities, Michael Franti, Matisyahu, Sugar Ray, Sheryl Crow, Lord Huron, UB40, The Devon Allman Project, Ozomatli, the Long Beach Dub Allstars, the Aggrolites and many others. Shows will take place on four stages and there'll also be a special 'meal and a show' option whereby participants will be served a fantastic meal by a top local chef like Jacob Ramos while they watch the show from a side stage (tickets sold separately from festival admission.) The Punk Rock and Paintbrushes popup art gallery will be on hand too. The festival takes place on the Redondo Beach waterfront. For the complete list of BeachLife Festival performers and ticket information go here

California Roots Music & Arts Festival - May 26-29, 2022 - Monterey, CA

Cali Roots is Northern California's premiere reggae, roots and hip-hop music festival and this year's event is loaded with top talent. Among the acts set to appear are Stephen Marley, Dirty Heads, Slightly Stoopid, Damian 'Jr Gong' Marley and Ice Cube. But those are just some of the headliners; among those also set to appear are Sean Paul, Common Kings, Sublime With Rome, Stick Figure, Beenie Man, Tribal Seeds, Collie Buddz, Chronixx, Pepper, Rebelution, J Boog, Kash'd Out, Protoje, Alborosie and more than a dozen others. And if you feel like it, Ben Spellman from Good Vibes Yoga creates an all-inclusive yoga experience every morning. The festival takes place at the Monterey County Fairgrounds where the Monterey Pop Festival was held in 1967 and where Jimi Hendrix famously set his guitar on fire. California Roots Music & Arts Festival ticket information is here

Creatures Fest - May 27-29, 2022 - Nashville, TN

Who better to headline an event called Creatures Fest than a bunch of former members of KISS? Peter Criss, Ace Frehley, Bruce Kulick and Vinnie Vincent will perform at this three-day event that takes place on Memorial Day weekend. Criss and Frehley will perform together while Vincent and Kulick will perform their own shows. Also appearing will be Vixen, Enuff Z Nuff, John Corabi, Pretty Boy Floyd, Quiet Riot, Kore Rozzik and Kuarantine featuring Chris Jericho and 'The Demon' Dale Torborg. The fun takes place at the Sonesta Nashville Airport Hotel. For ticket and meet 'n' greet info go here