Hay is more than a dozen albums deep into solo repertoire now and his pop sensibilities remain very strong. The album opens with the title track and "Now and the Evermore" is a breezy and uplifting song set to an easy loping beat, and with great vocal hooks made for a sing along. "Love is Everywhere" is another song that bubbles with positivity that's about the inevitability of love ruling over all, set to a bright melody that includes some orchestration. "Starfish and Unicorns" is orchestrated too, giving the sad song that's about a relationship that has passed a bit more gravitas. "A Man Without a Name" is big and buoyant and has a New Orleans feel to it while "Undertow" is melancholy. "All I See is You" has a Celtic vibe complete with marching drums and album closer "When Does the End Begin?" moves to an Americana groove flavored by pedal steel. Fans of Hay's solo work will love this stellar album and most Men at Work fans should like it too.
After Hay completes his solo tour he'll be touring with Ringo Starr as a member of the All Starr band; after that Hay will be on the road with Men at Work. So there are plenty of chances to see this long-running artist this year. Find a complete list of tour dates here.
Share this article
Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased 1977 Recordings- Arcade Fire World Tour- A Day To Remember- more
Sammy Hagar And The Circle Releasing New Album- Slash 'April Fool' Video- Ill Nino Reunite With Marc Rizzo- more
Rock Hall To Induct Judas Priest, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton and More- Judas Priest Celebrate Rock Hall Induction- more
Ozzy Osbourne's Family Have Covid- Rammstein Announce Stadium Tour- Cancer Fight Eye-Opening Experience For Dave Mustaine- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Tulsa's Big Music Year
Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy and Ronnie Baker Brooks
Still at Work: Men at Work's Colin Hay on Tour Behind New Solo Album
Caught In The Act: Candlebox Unplugged In Chicago
Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased 1977 Recordings
Arcade Fire Announce We World Tour
A Day To Remember Announce Massive North American Tour
The Offspring Get Animated For 'Behind Your Walls'
Behind The Album: AWOLNATION's My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers and Me
Metallica Share Creeping Death Live Video From South American Tour
The Black Crowes Rock Classic Tracks At Stagecoach Festival
King's X Complete Work On First New Album In Over A Decade