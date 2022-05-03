Still at Work: Men at Work's Colin Hay on Tour Behind New Solo Album

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Colin Hay, the frontman for Men at Work and the instantly recognizable voice behind such hit singles as "Who Can it Be Now" and "Down Under" remains active on the pop music scene and has released a new solo album called. And in a real treat for fans, Hay is in the midst of a North American tour that continues through the middle of May. Hay has been including a few Men at Work hits in his solo shows.

Hay is more than a dozen albums deep into solo repertoire now and his pop sensibilities remain very strong. The album opens with the title track and "Now and the Evermore" is a breezy and uplifting song set to an easy loping beat, and with great vocal hooks made for a sing along. "Love is Everywhere" is another song that bubbles with positivity that's about the inevitability of love ruling over all, set to a bright melody that includes some orchestration. "Starfish and Unicorns" is orchestrated too, giving the sad song that's about a relationship that has passed a bit more gravitas. "A Man Without a Name" is big and buoyant and has a New Orleans feel to it while "Undertow" is melancholy. "All I See is You" has a Celtic vibe complete with marching drums and album closer "When Does the End Begin?" moves to an Americana groove flavored by pedal steel. Fans of Hay's solo work will love this stellar album and most Men at Work fans should like it too.

After Hay completes his solo tour he'll be touring with Ringo Starr as a member of the All Starr band; after that Hay will be on the road with Men at Work. So there are plenty of chances to see this long-running artist this year. Find a complete list of tour dates here.