The Who To Rock Phoenix

Still going strong after nearly 60-years are band founding members and front men Pete Townshend on guitar and vocals and Roger Daltrey on vocals, who for this tour are backed by Pete's younger brother Simon Townshend on guitar, keyboard players Loren Gold and Emily Marshall, bassist Jon Button, backup singer Billy Nicholls and drummer Zak Starkey who is the son of Ringo Starr. Also contributing to the band's live sound will be an orchestra conducted by Keith Levenson and featuring lead cellist Audrey Snyder and lead violinist Katie Jacoby. Jacoby ended up playing with The Who after years of performing their song "Baba O'Riley" whenever she auditioned.
On the first leg of the tour earlier this year The Who played a generous hit-filled set featuring favorites like "Pinball Wizard," "Eminence Front," "Join Together," "The Seeker," "You Better You Bet," "Won't Get Fooled Again," "5:15," "Behind Blue Eyes," "Love Reign O'er Me," "The Real Me," "Who Are You" and the aforementioned "Baba O'Riley." Most of the songs are performed with the orchestra but a few feature just the band. For sure this will be a rare chance to see an amazing show put on by one of rock's greatest bands ever.
Also newly-added to the tour route is a stop in San Jose, CA on October 24. Most of the shows feature Campbell as the opening act but a few dates feature Steven Page as special guest and the closing shows in Vegas will see the Wild Things opening the show. Tickets for the Phoenix show are on sale here.
Tickets for all other shows are available here.
