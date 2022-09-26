.

Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown - Shake the Roots


by Kevin Wierzbicki
Bryant's latest effort begins with "Bare Bones," a fast shuffle that has one foot in Americana and the other in the Delta blues that wonders aloud what will be left of an unnamed person when their worldly goods and pursuits are gone. Tyler Brant & the Shakedown is a power trio of sorts featuring Bryant on vocals and guitar, Graham Whitford on bass and Caleb Crosby on drums. All have connections to Larkin Poe; Bryant is Rebecca Lovell's husband and has engineered some Larkin Poe recordings and Crosby and Whitford have played on them. So it's no surprise that the two bands have a lot in common with their blues rocking sounds. Along with acoustic and electric guitar, Bryant also plays Resonator guitar and it features prominently in "Ain't None Watered Down," giving the song a bucolic feel; "Ghostrider" on the other hand is a straight ahead rocker with buzzy, fuzzed-out guitar. "Roots" is Southern rock, "Shackles" is a slow burning groove with both fuzz guitar and fluid leads and "Off the Rails" is a manic rocker with an attitude to fit its title. "Tennessee" is a hillbilly rock tribute to the Volunteer State; Bryant is a native Texan but he resides in Nashville. All of the good things about Americana-tinged blues rock are here and new fans should be pleasantly surprised by Shake the Roots.

Rating:

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rush Stars Reunite- Wolfgang Van Halen- Pink Floyd- Paramore- Corey Taylor- Godsmack- Judas Priest- more

Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back Trailer Released- Black Sabbath Legend Animated For Tony Iommi SG Special Launch- Motley Crue- more

Metallica To Play Early 80s Set At Zazula Tribute Concert- Dead & Company Farewell Tour- Nancy Wilson Taylor Hawkins Tribute Song- more

David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen's 'Dance The Night Away'- Pink Floyd Legend Roger Waters Speaks Out About Canceled Concerts- more

advertisement
Reviews

Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown - Shake the Roots

Hot In The City: The Who To Rock Phoenix

Live: The Killers Rock Chicago

Creedence Clearwater Revival - Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall

RockPile: Ladies Edition Linda Gail Lewis, Mary Fahl, More