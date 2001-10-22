Meant to showcase the best of Arizona-based talent along with national acts, the home turf will be represented by Diva Bleach, Playboy Manbaby, Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, Upsahl, Black Carl and others. Among those coming in from points beyond the desert will be Chicano Batman, Tegan & Sara, Japanese Breakfast, Chloe Lilac, Flor, Destroy Boys, Lucy Dacus and Jeff Rosenstock. Rounding out the lineup will be Beach Goons, Bartees Strange, Breakup Shoes, the Front Bottoms, the Garden, Glixen, July Talk, the Happy Fits, Lucius, Miniature Tigers, Pariah Pete, the National Parks, Pom Pom Squad, Sasami, the Red Pears, the Regrettes, Sales, Sub Urban, Sitting on Stacy, Sydney Sprague, TV Girl, Turnover and Waxahatchee & Kevin Morby.
Find more information on the ZONA Music Festival and purchase tickets here.
Share this article
Loretta Lynn Dead At 90- RATM Cancel Tour- Sammy Hagar Likes Idea Of Van Halen Tribute With Wolfgang On Guitar- Bruce Springsteen- more
Lindsey Buckingham Cancels Tour Dates Due To Health Issues- U2's Bono Announces Stories of Surrender Tour- Paul Di'Anno- Rush- more
Sammy Hagar Approached To Do A Van Halen Residency- Ozzy Osbourne Rocks With Pearl Jam's Mike McCready On Miniseries Finale- more
R.E.M. - Chronic Town (40th Anniversary)
Sites and Sounds: ZONA Music Festival
Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown - Shake the Roots
Hot In The City: The Who To Rock Phoenix