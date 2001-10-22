

ZONA Music Festival

A brand new music festival is coming to Phoenix late this year. Here's the scoop on the ZONA Music Festival.

ZONA Music Festival - December 3 & 4, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ

Longtime Arizona concert promoter Psyko Steve Presents has teamed up with Downtown Phoenix, Inc. to create a new music festival that'll take place in the city's downtown area in spacious Hance Park. Offering a bit of a respite from the hectic holiday season, the festival will take place a week after Black Friday and a few weeks before Christmas and feature headliners Beach House, Portugal. The Man and Bleachers.

Meant to showcase the best of Arizona-based talent along with national acts, the home turf will be represented by Diva Bleach, Playboy Manbaby, Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, Upsahl, Black Carl and others. Among those coming in from points beyond the desert will be Chicano Batman, Tegan & Sara, Japanese Breakfast, Chloe Lilac, Flor, Destroy Boys, Lucy Dacus and Jeff Rosenstock. Rounding out the lineup will be Beach Goons, Bartees Strange, Breakup Shoes, the Front Bottoms, the Garden, Glixen, July Talk, the Happy Fits, Lucius, Miniature Tigers, Pariah Pete, the National Parks, Pom Pom Squad, Sasami, the Red Pears, the Regrettes, Sales, Sub Urban, Sitting on Stacy, Sydney Sprague, TV Girl, Turnover and Waxahatchee & Kevin Morby.

Find more information on the ZONA Music Festival and purchase tickets here.