

Calgary Stampede - Canada's Rocking Rodeo

Calgary Stampede - July 7-16, 2023 - Calgary, Alberta, Canada

It's time to cowboy (and cowgirl) up as the world's largest rodeo gets set to take over Calgary for 10 days of riding and roping and lots of other rodeo fun. Known as the "Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth," Calgary Stampede will feature daily rodeos with some of the world's toughest competitors, chuck wagon racing, a parade with Grand Marshal Jeremy Hansen, a Canadian astronaut scheduled to go to the moon on the Artemis II mission, midway fun, the Calgary Stampede Powwow featuring First Nations singers and dancers, a spectacular fireworks finale and a lot more. Music is always a big part of Calgary Stampede and this year there are some exciting shows on tap.

Concerts will take place on four stages, the biggest of which is at Scotiabank Saddledome where Pitbull will entertain on July 7 with opening act Reve. On July 8 it will be country superstars Alabama with opening act Michelle Wright. Tickets for these shows must be purchased separately from Stampede admission.

Shows at the Coca-Cola Stage will be free with Stampede admission. The line-up is:

July 6 - Russ with Bugus

July 7 - Vance Joy with Bob Moses

July 8 - Cordae with Boslen and Bryce Vine

July 9 - Jessie Reyez with Devon Cole and Fletcher

July 10 - Orville Peck with Charley Crockett

July 11 - Tegan and Sara with Death from Above 1979

July 12 - Broken Social Scene, Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World

July 13 - AJR with Gayle

July 14 - Mt. Joy with Talk

July 15 - Zeds Dead with Capozzi, Keys N Krates and Nghtmre

July 16 - Mother Mother with Dax and The Blue Stones

Also appearing on the Coca-Cola Stage will be Quinton Blair, Shantaia, Zaki Ibrahim, Nuela Charles, Martin Kerr, St. Arnaud, School of Rock Douglasdale, School of Rock Calgary, Le Ren, Shred Kelly, Mauvey, Ikky, Five Roses and Jake Vaadeland & the Sturgeon River Boys.

The Big Four Roadhouse will also feature a stellar lineup featuring Dwayne Gretzky, Diesel (that's Shaquille O'Neal!), Cheat Codes, Lord Huron, Lil Yachty, Big Boi, Murda Beatz, Ferg, X Ambassadors, DJ Pauly D, Koffee, Cypress Hill, Nicky Genesis, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Donovan Woods, Wild Rivers, Begonia, Danny Nix & the Heat, Kate and the Comets and Jory Kinjo. Some shows require the purchase of a ticket.

The Nashville North party tent will offer free admission with Stampede ticket to see Jess Moskaluke, Mackenzie Porter, JoJo Mason, Billy Currington, Dallas Smith, Elle King, High Valley, Jade Eagleson, Eli Young Band, James Barker Band, Tenille Arts and 14 other acts that will serve as openers for the above.

For more information on all the fun to be had at Calgary Stampede go here.

For ideas on all the other things to do in Calgary go here.