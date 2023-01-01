Calgary Stampede - Canada's Rocking Rodeo

Concerts will take place on four stages, the biggest of which is at Scotiabank Saddledome where Pitbull will entertain on July 7 with opening act Reve. On July 8 it will be country superstars Alabama with opening act Michelle Wright. Tickets for these shows must be purchased separately from Stampede admission.
Shows at the Coca-Cola Stage will be free with Stampede admission. The line-up is:
July 6 - Russ with Bugus
July 7 - Vance Joy with Bob Moses
July 8 - Cordae with Boslen and Bryce Vine
July 9 - Jessie Reyez with Devon Cole and Fletcher
July 10 - Orville Peck with Charley Crockett
July 11 - Tegan and Sara with Death from Above 1979
July 12 - Broken Social Scene, Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World
July 13 - AJR with Gayle
July 14 - Mt. Joy with Talk
July 15 - Zeds Dead with Capozzi, Keys N Krates and Nghtmre
July 16 - Mother Mother with Dax and The Blue Stones
Also appearing on the Coca-Cola Stage will be Quinton Blair, Shantaia, Zaki Ibrahim, Nuela Charles, Martin Kerr, St. Arnaud, School of Rock Douglasdale, School of Rock Calgary, Le Ren, Shred Kelly, Mauvey, Ikky, Five Roses and Jake Vaadeland & the Sturgeon River Boys.
The Big Four Roadhouse will also feature a stellar lineup featuring Dwayne Gretzky, Diesel (that's Shaquille O'Neal!), Cheat Codes, Lord Huron, Lil Yachty, Big Boi, Murda Beatz, Ferg, X Ambassadors, DJ Pauly D, Koffee, Cypress Hill, Nicky Genesis, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Donovan Woods, Wild Rivers, Begonia, Danny Nix & the Heat, Kate and the Comets and Jory Kinjo. Some shows require the purchase of a ticket.
The Nashville North party tent will offer free admission with Stampede ticket to see Jess Moskaluke, Mackenzie Porter, JoJo Mason, Billy Currington, Dallas Smith, Elle King, High Valley, Jade Eagleson, Eli Young Band, James Barker Band, Tenille Arts and 14 other acts that will serve as openers for the above.
For more information on all the fun to be had at Calgary Stampede go here.
For ideas on all the other things to do in Calgary go here.
Share this article
KISS Farewell Tour Reunion Offer Rejected By Ace and Peter- Blur Share 'St. Charles Square' Video- Volbeat Offshoot- Lynyrd Skynyrd- more
Rolling Stones' Forty Licks Coming To Vinyl and Dolby Atmos- Fall Out Boy Update Billy Joel's 'We Didn't Start The Fire'- more
Russell Dickerson Announces New EP With 'Ride The Wave' Video- The Prine Family Presents: You Got Gold 2023- more
Sites and Sounds: Calgary Stampede - Canada's Rocking Rodeo
On The Record: Poe, Anthony W. Rogers, Duwayne Burnside and Jann Klose
Motorhead - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival '07
Caught In The Act: 3 Doors Down and Candlebox Live 2023