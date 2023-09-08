.

Cillian Murphy's Sounds from a Safe Harbour Festival


by Kevin Wierzbicki
With his starring role in the hit film "Oppenheimer" and his likewise starring role in the hit television program "Peaky Blinders," Irish actor Cillian Murphy is one of today's hottest talents. What his millions of fans might not know is that Murphy is also a talented musician and the co-founder of the Sounds from a Safe Harbour festival about to take place in County Cork, Ireland where he is originally from. The event takes place every other year and will happen in Cork City September 7-10, 2023.

Sounds from a Safe Harbour (SFSH) focuses not just on music but also on dance, art and conversation, all with a particular focus on new works. The festival begins with a soft opening on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 with a concert by Feist at the Cork Opera House. Various other intimate venues will host a full slate of events as SFSH kicks into gear. Shows are concerts unless otherwise noted.

Fri. Sept. 8, 2023


"All of This Unreal Time: Songs from a Safe Harbour" - (Film starring Cillian Murphy, premiere) - Triskel Christchurch
Indigo Sparke - Coughlan's
"Volcano" - (Dance) - The Granary Theatre
Max Porter presents "Shy" - (Storytelling and music) - The Pavilion
Bonny Light Horseman - Cork Opera House
La Force - The Pavilion
Pretty Happy and Spit - The Green Room at Cork Opera House
Festival Club hosted by Sally Cinnamon - (DJ set) - The Pavilion

Sat. Sept. 9, 2023


Ronan O Snodaigh and Myles O'Reilly - The Pavilion
A new collaboration: Cormac Begley, Romain Bly, Kate Ellis & Caiman Gilmore - Live at St. Luke's
"Volcano" - (Dance) - The Granary Theatre
Caroline Rose - The Pavilion
"Untitled Song Cycle Project" by Enda Walsh + Anna Mullarkey, sung by Aoife Duffin with projections by Jack Phelan - Cork Arts Theatre
Kara Jackson - Coughlan's
Megan Barker presents "Kit" - (Storytelling and music) - The Pavilion
Anna B Savage and Brighde Chaimbuhl - Live at St. Luke's
Wilco with Anna Mieke - Cork Opera House
"How to be a Dancer in Seventy-Two Thousand Easy Lessons" - (Dance) - The Everyman
Chimp: Crash Ensemble with Diamanda La Berge Dramm - Triskel Arts Centre
Liminal Soundbath with Alex Somers and special guests - Marina Market
Festival Club hosted by Sally Cinnamon - (DJ set) - The Pavilion

Sun. Sept. 10, 2023


Inni X Fishcersund: An Afternoon of Scent and Music - The Pavilion
The Vernon Spring: Earth on a Good Day - Live at St. Luke's
"Untitled Song Cycle Project" by Enda Walsh + Anna Mullarkey, sung by Aoife Duffin with projections by Jack Phelan - Cork Arts Theatre
Memorial - Coughlan's
Lighthouse Constellations with Ye Vagabonds - Cork Opera House

For ticketing information and to see what time each Sounds from a Safe Harbour event begins go here.

For ideas on other fun things to do and see in Ireland go here.

