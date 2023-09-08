Cillian Murphy's Sounds from a Safe Harbour Festival

With his starring role in the hit film "Oppenheimer" and his likewise starring role in the hit television program "Peaky Blinders," Irish actor Cillian Murphy is one of today's hottest talents. What his millions of fans might not know is that Murphy is also a talented musician and the co-founder of the Sounds from a Safe Harbour festival about to take place in County Cork, Ireland where he is originally from. The event takes place every other year and will happen in Cork City September 7-10, 2023.
Sounds from a Safe Harbour (SFSH) focuses not just on music but also on dance, art and conversation, all with a particular focus on new works. The festival begins with a soft opening on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 with a concert by Feist at the Cork Opera House. Various other intimate venues will host a full slate of events as SFSH kicks into gear. Shows are concerts unless otherwise noted.
For ticketing information and to see what time each Sounds from a Safe Harbour event begins go here.
For ideas on other fun things to do and see in Ireland go here.
