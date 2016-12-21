Original Paradox Lineup Reunite For First Time In 28 Years

The band made the announcement via their Facebook page on Tuesday (Dec 20th) that Charly Steinhauer (vocals / guitar), Markus Spyth (Guitar), Roland Steel (Bass) and Axel Blaha (Drums), will be staging reunion performances at two music festivals in the summer of 2017.

The first appearance, featuring the lineup from their 1987 debut "Product Of Imagination", will be taking place at the Bang Your Head festival in Balingen, Germany, which will be happening on July 12th - 15th 2017.

The second performance will see the band hitting the stage at the Harder Than Steel Festival in Dittigheim on September 30th 2017. The band said in the post that they plan to perform an "old school" set featuring material from their first two albums. Read the full post here.