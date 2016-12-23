Status Quo Announce Their Next Vinyl Collection

UMC have announced that they will be releasing a new 10-LP box set entitled "The Vinyl Collection 1981-1996" on February 24, 2017, which follows their 1972-180 collection that hit stores in 2015.

The new set will feature nine complete albums and a rarities album that have been remastered from their original tapes. They will be pressed on 180-gram vinyl and include the original covers and inserts.

The collection will include the vinyl debut of the "Don't Stop" album as well as the hard-to-find "Perfect Remedy", along with a disc featuring a selection of rare 12" mixes.