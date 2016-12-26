Van Halen's Lost Rock Opera Streaming Online 2016 In Review

The live audio clip of what Renoff calls a rock opera was captured during a live performance at Pasadena High School on April 25th, 1975 and features the two-songs "Eyes Of The Night - Forced Entry".

Renoff's new book "Van Halen Rising: How a Southern California Backyard Party Band Saved Heavy Metal" tells the story of the band's rise to fame and was writing over six years with insight from interviews with Van Halen insiders including founding bassist Michael Anthony as well as Pete Angelus, Marshall Berle, Donn Landee, Ted Templeman, and Neil Zlozower. Check out the rock opera clip here.