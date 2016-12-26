Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Van Halen's Lost Rock Opera Streaming Online 2016 In Review
12/26/2016
.
Van Halen

Van Halen was inactive this year but that didn't stop them from landing a story in top 16 of 2016 after biographer Greg Renoff revealed rarities from the band's past to promote his book about the early days of the group and this week he unearthed a four decade old Van Halen Rock Opera.

The live audio clip of what Renoff calls a rock opera was captured during a live performance at Pasadena High School on April 25th, 1975 and features the two-songs "Eyes Of The Night - Forced Entry".

Renoff's new book "Van Halen Rising: How a Southern California Backyard Party Band Saved Heavy Metal" tells the story of the band's rise to fame and was writing over six years with insight from interviews with Van Halen insiders including founding bassist Michael Anthony as well as Pete Angelus, Marshall Berle, Donn Landee, Ted Templeman, and Neil Zlozower. Check out the rock opera clip here.

advertisement

Van Halen Music, DVDs, Books and more

Van Halen T-shirts and Posters

More Van Halen News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Van Halen's Lost Rock Opera Streaming Online 2016 In Review

2016 hennemusic Rock News Awards To Be Revealed This Week

When Sammy Hagar Met Eddie Van Halen

Van Halen and Michael Anthony Speak For First Time In A Decade

Eddie Van Halen Helping Bring Music To Kids

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Says He Has A Stalker

David Lee Roth Release Season Finale Of The Roth Show

Sammy Hagar Offers Apology To Van Halen

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Releases Kayak Episode Of Web Series

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Releases New Roth Show Episodes


More Stories for Van Halen

Van Halen Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
George Michael Dies From Reported Heart Failure At 53- Status Quo's Rick Parfitt Dies From Serious Infection At 68- Springsteen Releases His Final Concert With Clarence Clemons- more

Phil Anselmo Says He Was Sexually Abused As A Child- Nickelback Insulted By Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg- Inch Nails Stream New Song 'Burning Bright (Field on Fire)'- more

Blink-182 To Release Almost Full Album Of New Songs- Red Hot Chili Peppers Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Illness- Former Pearl Jammer Angered By Rock Hall Snub- more

Page Too:
Run the Jewels Release 'RTJ3' Album Early For Christmas- Top 16 of Jan 2016 Britney Spears Gets Stuck In A Tree- Chris Young Fan Asked For Bra She Tossed On Stage Back- more

Lars Ulrich Reads 'The Dinosaur That Pooped Christmas'- Jeremih and Chance the Rapper Release Surprise Christmas Mixtape- Chris Martin Covers Drake and Beatles- more

Christina Grimmie's Family Suing Over Her Murder- Josh Young Announces Departure From Flosstradamus- Kanye West's Expected European Tour Isn't Happening- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
George Michael Dies From Reported Heart Failure At 53

Status Quo's Rick Parfitt Dies From Serious Infection At 68

Bruce Springsteen Releases His Final Concert With Clarence Clemons

Guns N' Roses Reunion, Axl Rose and Taco Bell 2016 In Review

The Death Of Music Legend David Bowie 2016 In Review

Van Halen's Lost Rock Opera Streaming Online 2016 In Review

Fans and Friends Say Goodbye To Lemmy 2016 In Review

Eagles Glenn Frey Dies 2016 In Review

1000 Musicians Rock Foo Fighters Song 2016 In Review

Former Rainbow and Dio Star Jimmy Bain Dies 2016 In Review

The Ghost Inside Star Confirms He Lost His Leg In Crash 2016 In Review

Steely Dan's Donald Fagen Arrested 2016 In Review

Black Sabbath Feuds With Bill Ward 2016 In Review

Iron Maiden Announce First Shows In China 2016 In Review

Original Santana Record Reunion Album 2016 In Review

Metallica Stop Legal Move Against Tribute Band 2016 In Review

Dream Theater Star Was Almost On Pink Floyd's The Wall 2016 In Review

Avenged Sevenfold Legal Fight With Their Record Label 2016 In Review

Sebastian Bach Wants Skid Row Reunion 2016 In Review

Phil Anselmo Says He Was Sexually Abused As A Child

Nickelback Insulted By Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg

Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song 'Burning Bright (Field on Fire)'

AC/DC Dominated Rock Music News In 2016

Aerosmith Farwell Tour May Not Be The End For The Band

• more

Page Too News Stories
Run the Jewels Release 'RTJ3' Album Early For Christmas

Britney Spears Gets Stuck In A Tree 2016 In Review

Chris Young Fan Asked For Bra She Tossed On Stage Back 2016 In Review

Country Music Star Craig Strickland Found Dead 2016 In Review

Chris Brown Denies Assault Allegation 2016 In Review

Natalie Cole's Cause of Death Revealed 2016 In Review

Justin Bieber Kicked Out Of Mayan Ruin 2016 In Review

Tyler Farr Placed On Total Vocal Rest 2016 In Review

Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter Arrested For Battery 2016 In Review

14 Music Videos Now Have Over One Billion YouTube Views 2016 In Review

Kacey Musgraves Boots Thief Arrested 2016 In Review

Stage Crasher Wants Sharon Osbourne to Take Him to Cheesecake Factory 2016 In Review

David Bowie and Notorious B.I.G. Mashed Up With 'Biggie Star' 2016 In Review

Sam Smith Surprised He Was Up Against Radiohead For Spectre Theme 2016 In Review

Kanye West Superfan Pulls a 'Kanye' at the People's Choice Awards 2016 In Review

Taylor Swift's Reveals Unplugged Version Of 'Blank Space' 2016 In Review

Courtney Love Performs Radiohead's 'Creep' 2016 In Review

Lars Ulrich Reads 'The Dinosaur That Pooped Christmas'

Jeremih and Chance the Rapper Release Surprise Christmas Mixtape

Chris Martin Covers Drake and Beatles At Surprise Benefit Show

Judge Orders Prince's Divorce Papers To Be Made Public

Lee Brice Pays Tribute To Fallen Air Force Major

Dolly Parton's My People Fund Helps Almost 900 Families In 4 Days

Beck Will Be Releasing His New Album 'Very Soon'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition

Rahm - Between the Lines

Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition

Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review

Road Trip: Sea Life Arizona Aquarium

Panic In Eden - In the Company of Vultures

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition

Thirsty - Albatross

The Slang - Night and Day

Queen On Air: The Complete BBC Radio Sessions

TBT Interview: Nickelback's Chad Kroeger

Holiday Gift Guide: Kris Kristofferson- Van Morrison- Human League Box Sets

John Mellencamp Live In Chicago

MorleyView Dee Snider

In Tribute: Leonard Cohen Live

TBT: Anthrax - Among the Living

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2016 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.