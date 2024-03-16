Sammy Hagar Going Vegas With Sammy's Island At The Palms

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar has revealed his next venture Sammy's Island that will debut on May 17th at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

Sammy shared, "I gotta pinch myself! I've been dreaming about this island concept for many years now. Wrote a song about it over a decade ago, and to see it coming together in of all places, the fabulous Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas is the perfect fit for this little oasis. We've got big fun coming up this summer folks. Let the party begin."

His official site offered these details: With a poolside restaurant, tiki bar, and Tequileria, the oasis will feature a blend of delicious food from Baja Breakfast Burritos to Shrimp Ceviche, plus refreshing cocktails made with Sammy's signature spirits including the signature Maui-jito crafted with Beach Bar Rum, margaritas and flights made with Santo Tequila & Mezquila, and canned cocktails like the Red Rocker Lager.

And of course, it wouldn't be Sammy's Island without the music! It will host live poolside events throughout the summer featuring a variety of musical acts from headline performances to some of Vegas' favorite local entertainers. On Saturday through Monday, the pool will feature top DJs spinning sets of music to keep the Sammy's Island vibes going strong all weekend long!

