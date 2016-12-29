Eagles' Tribute From Bob Seger, Kings Of Leon Goes Online

Following an introduction by Ringo Starr, Kings Of Leon played the California band's 1972 single, "Take It Easy", with Colombian musician Juanes joined by guitarists Steve Vai and Steuart Smith for the classic, "Hotel California."

Vince Gill delivered "Peaceful Easy Feeling" before co-writer Bob Seger rocked through the Eagles' 1979 single "Heartache Tonight" and the finale of "Life In The Fast Lane", which saw the return of all the players to stage - including the evening's host Stephen Colbert.

Joe Walsh, Don Henley and Timothy B. Schmit were on hand for the December 4 event, smiling and cheering enthusiastically throughout the tribute, which was originally set for last year but postponed following news that guitarist and founding member Glenn Frey was to undergo major surgery to address a recurrence of previous intestinal issues, which would require a lengthy recovery period.

Following surgery, Frey was placed in a medically-induced coma at Columbia University Medical Center in New York City, where he passed away on January 18, 2016 at the age of 67 from a combination of rheumatoid arthritis, colitis and pneumonia. Watch the Kennedy Center event here.