George Michael's Wham! Partner Questions 'Sun' Tribute

UK newspaper The Sun began a campaign to re-release Michael's 1984 track "Careless Whisper" with all proceeds benefiting several charities Michael helped over the course of his lifetime. But Ridgeley isn't keen on the idea. It's not enough that the campaign is coming from an outlet that disparaged Michael throughout his career for being homosexual, but that they selected a song Michael co-wrote with Ridgeley rather than a song he wrote by himself.

Ridgeley took to Twitter to share his thoughts, encouraging fans to speak up and request a solo George Michael song rather than something he co-wrote. When a fan tweeted, "Theres a time and a place to celebrate all things Wham! it should be about George now," Ridgeley retweeted him along with, "This is the point!" See the series of tweets here.