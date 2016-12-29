Steve Miller Criticizes Rock Hall Backstage At Induction 2016 In Review

The Steve Miller Band has had 25 members in the past five decades, but the guitarist stood alone at the podium to accept the honor as the sole inductee on behalf of his group.

Miller was honored at the event alongside fellow inductees Deep Purple, Cheap Trick, Chicago and N.W.A. The guitarist made some headlines backstage with a rambling speech before the press about his thoughts on the evening, reports the New York Times.

"The whole process needs to be changed; from the top to the bottom," said Miller. "Doesn't need to be this hard, there's nothing fancy going on out there that requires all of this stuff. They need to get their legal work straight, they need to respect the artists they say they're honoring, which they don't - I don't have any of my paper work...signed. I have no licensing agreement with these people, they're trying to steal my footage, they're trying to make me indemnify them."

"When they told me I was inducted they said, 'You have two tickets - one for your wife and one for yourself," he added. "Want another one? It's $10,000. Sorry, that's the way it goes.' What about my band? What about their wives?"