Vince Neil Charged With Battery 2016 In Review

Local police tell TMZ Neil and Cage were inside the Aria Hotel around 5 PM when a woman approached the actor for an autograph. Neil allegedly got behind the woman, grabbed her by the hair and pulled her to the ground.

Cage reportedly brought the rocker outside of the hotel to diffuse the incident, and the pair can be seen on video in a heated argument with the actor screaming at Neil to calm down.

The singer was cited for misdemeanor battery in the incident and is scheduled to appear in court on June 17. Neil could face a maximum sentence of six months in jail if convicted, according to local police. Watch the video here.