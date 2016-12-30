Merle Haggard's Final Song 'Kern River Blues' Released 2016 In Review

Written by Haggard and featuring his son Ben on electric guitar, "Kern River Blues" is about the country icon's memories of leaving Bakersfield in the late '70s, reads a message on his official Website. Haggard was battle pneumonia when he recorded the song. Haggard died from the condition April 6 at the age of 79.

The lyrics to "Kern River Blues" seem eerily prescient: 'Well, I'm leaving town forever/Kiss an old boxcar goodbye/Well, I'm leaving town forever/Kiss an old boxcar goodbye/I dug my blues down in the river/But the old Kern River is dry," he sings in its final verse. Read the original report here.