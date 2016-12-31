Led Zeppelin Win Stairway To Heaven Trial 2016 In Review

A jury in a Los Angeles federal court sided with the UK band in a 2014 suit brought by Randy California's estate and members of Spirit by trustee Michael Skidmore over claims the acoustic introduction to "Stairway" was lifted from their 1968 instrumental, "Taurus."

"We are grateful for the jury's conscientious service and pleased that it has ruled in our favor, putting to rest questions about the origins of 'Stairway to Heaven' and confirming what we have known for 45 years," said Jimmy Page and Robert Plant. "We appreciate our fans' support, and look forward to putting this legal matter behind us."

The two-week trial saw Page, Plant and non-defendant John Paul Jones take the stand to deny exposure to "Taurus" while explaining the creation of "Stairway" at Headley Grange.

Music experts testified that both songs share a commonplace descending chromatic line that has existed for hundreds of years. "At Warner Music Group, supporting our artists and protecting their creative freedom is paramount," added the band's record label. "We are pleased that the jury found in favor of Led Zeppelin, re-affirming the true origins of 'Stairway to Heaven'. Led Zeppelin is one of the greatest bands in history, and Jimmy Page and Robert Plant are peerless songwriters who created many of rock's most influential and enduring songs." Listen to both songs here.