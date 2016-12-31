Prince's Cause Of Death Confirmed 2016 In Review

The Associated Press say that according to a one-page report released by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, the music icon - who died aged 57 in April - administered the drug himself.

The Medical Examiner's Office also confirmed it had completed its investigation into the star's death but would give no further comment. Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than morphine and up to 25 times stronger than heroin (diamorphine). Read more here.