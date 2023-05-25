.

Prince: The Final Secret TV Premiere Announced

Michael Angulia | 05-25-2023

Prince
The Hits album art

Reelz network have announced that the new television special "Prince: The Final Secret" will be premiering on Sunday, June 11 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT.

Here is the synopsis: Prince changed the face of R&B and pop music over a nearly 40-year career as a singer, songwriter, producer, actor, director and rock and Roll Hall of Fame artist. His bold lyrics and highly sexualized style provoked fierce debate while also earning millions of fans across the world.

His vast musical talents and riveting performances were legendary with Prince never shy to push the boundaries, however, there was also a side of the music legend that he worked diligently to hide.

After his untimely death the true scope of his lifelong philanthropy started to be revealed. From supporting local charities and community organizations to quietly donating money to individuals in need his giving was as varied as his musical talents.

Founded in the 1990s his Love 4 One Another charity continues his legacy of giving providing money and resources to charities and disadvantaged communities worldwide honoring Prince's dedication to using his music and influence for the greater good for generations to come. Prince: The Final Secret is produced by AMS Pictures.

