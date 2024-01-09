Prince's Purple Rain Stage Musical In The Works

Prince's classic 1984 film "Purple Rain" may be coming to Broadway with news that the movie is being developed for a stage musical, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The stage production will reportedly feature a score by Prince, and will based on a book by Pulitzer-Prize finalist Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, that is based on the film's screenplay which was written Albert Magnoli and William Blinn.
Jacobs-Jenkins currently has the play Appropriate on Broadway and the report also states that the Purple Rain production will receive direction from "Lileana Blain-Cruz, who recently helmed Skin of Our Teeth on Broadway."
