Selena Gomez Gives Emotional Tribute To Christina Grimmie 2016 In Review

Before launching into the song, Gomez shared a few memories about Grimmie, a former contestant on The Voice, who was shot and killed after performing on Friday night in Florida.

"When she was 14, we met her-my parents and I signed her, and one thing about Christina and her family, is that she holds her faith so closely to her. It's not about her religion, and it's not about good deeds. It's just that she had faith. And I don't really understand how this happened, but I would like to dedicate this next song to her." Watch video of the tribute performance here.