Icarus Line's Alvin DeGuzman Battling Advanced Cancer

DeGuzman battled a rare form of bone cancer two years ago which went into remission but has now returned and has spread to his liver and lungs and his parents have started a crowdfunding drive to help fund an expensive treatment that may give him a chance to beat the cancer.

They had this to say on the GoFundMe page, "Two years ago at age 36, our son Alvin, a professional musician, developed a rare type of bone cancer, mesenchymal chondrosarcoma, that caused sudden paralysis of his legs up to his chest. Today, his cancer has returned with a vengeance, and the cancer has spread to his liver, lungs and bones! We have to act fast as his treatment options are few and his time is running out!

"In our quest to save his life, we read about a new version of a genetic medicine that has cured patients with bone cancer and pancreatic cancer. We are optimistic that if Alvin can be treated with this medicine, he has a chance of winning his battle against cancer.

"The challenge we face is the high cost of drug manufacturing. Through gofundme.com, we are raising the $350,000 needed to make the drug. If this treatment works for Alvin, it will open the door to other cancer patients who could benefit from this treatment as well! We pray that you will help us raise the funds needed. This is an urgent matter; the sooner we get the funding, the sooner we can start Alvin's cure! Please help us SAVE ALVIN FROM CANCER and in so doing, SAVE OTHER CANCER VICTIMS!" Visit the crowd funding page here.