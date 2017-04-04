Mitch Ryder Excited About Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame Induction

Aside from Ryder, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight & the Pips, the Impressions, Larry Williams, James Brown, Isaac Hayes and Mary Wells will be inducted during the 5th annual ceremony and concert event.

Ryder, who made a name for himself with his signature mix of rock and roll with soul and rhythm and blues, had this to say about the honor, "I looked at the names of some of those who came before me and it became a celebration of joy for me, I mean Aretha Franklin, David Ruffin, Marvin Gaye, Otis Redding, Jackie Wilson, Sam Cooke and so many other voices that brought me great pleasure throughout my life and career. It is still thrilling me and I'm afraid to wake up from the dream!"

Entering the R&B Hall of Fame, Ryder shared, "is an honor which will stay cherished by me for the rest of my life and as I move on continuing unfinished work I shall always look back to this moment for the humility I will need going forward!" Find more details about this year's event here.