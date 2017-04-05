|
Lamb Of God Plan Long Break Following Summer Tour
Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe revealed in a recent interview that the band plans to take a long break following their upcoming summer tour dates, including their trek with Slayer. Blythe explained the reasoning behind the hiatus during an interview on Nikki Sixx's radio show Sixx Sense. Randy said (via Lambgoat), "I got out of prison [in the Czech Republic] and immediately went on tour, because I had five lawyers and they were just hemorrhaging money like crazy. I went from jail to home to, ten days later, being at Knotfest to home for a month or two, then out on tour with Lamb of God, then back to the Czech Republic to go to trial, found not guilty, then come home, then finish up the rest of our tour and finally end in South Africa. And then we took a little time off, but there were some changes in the organization and they started writing another record and we need to make money, so it was back in the studio. And it was back on tour again for this last record, and that cycle is not gonna end until August or September of this year, I guess. So it's just been, like, grinding, grinding, grinding. And when I'm not on the road, I'm working on writing and photography... "...Things that make me happy. But it's at a point now where it's, like, at the end of this tour cycle, it's gonna be, like, boom, it's time to take a break for real and concentrate more on writing and being at home with the family. It's time for me, now, at the end of this… 'Cause we got off, after I got done with the whole prison thing and then finishing that tour, we got off the road and then we started writing a new record, and then we recorded that record. And we didn't tell anyone that we were recording - nobody knew. They thought we were just chilling at home, and then we go on tour before the record even comes out. We're mixing the record on tour, and then all of a sudden, the record comes out. [They] were, like, 'Woah! Where did the record come from?' And it's, like, 'Well, we've been working the whole time.' And it hasn't stopped." Listen to the full interview here.
