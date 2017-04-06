David Childers Releases 'Radio Moscow' Video

The video can be streamed here. The album features special guest contributions from the Avett Brothers' Scott Avett on four tracks the album was co-executive-produced by Avetts bass player Bob Crawford.

Apparently it was Crawford kickstarted this album, Childers' sixth solo effort, by suggesting he reunite with Don Dixon (R.E.M., the Smithereens), who'd produced Crawford's favorite Childers album, Room 23 (done with his band the Modern Don Juans). Read more here.