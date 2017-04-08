The Strokes Celebrate Their Biggest Show Ever

Bassist Nikolai Fraiture shared a photo from the set on Instagram with a special message for fans: "Muchas Gracias Argentina!! All 90,000 of you!! Our biggest show ever!"

Last year the band released the EP Future Present Past which spawned a couple singles and music videos, but it's been four years since their last studio album Comedown Machine. In Argentina, they played songs from that record as well as their breakthrough works Is This It and Room on Fire. Check out some clips from the show here.