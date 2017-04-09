|
Kevin Gates Reworks Joan Osborne Lyrics On 'What If'
.
(Radio.com) "What if God was one of us, just a thug like one of us?" rapper Kevin Gates wonders in his latest single "What If" that channels Joan Osborne's 1995 single 'One of Us." The song was released this past Wednesday (April 5) while Gates is still in jail. His wife Dreka Gates posted a heartfelt message on social media with the release of the new song, writing, "You all KNOW that Kevin and I have always preferred to avoid statements to the media. We speak directly to you guys and prefer to let the music speak for itself. Although Kevin is not a free man yet, he will be soon! In the meantime, I am SO excited to share this song from HIM to you all! He done been to hell and back, He done been to jail and back… To listen to #whatif check out link in my bio and at @iamkevingates" A new video on Gates' own social media page shows the making of the new single. Check out Gates' new track here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
