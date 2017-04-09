Kevin Gates Reworks Joan Osborne Lyrics On 'What If'

The song was released this past Wednesday (April 5) while Gates is still in jail. His wife Dreka Gates posted a heartfelt message on social media with the release of the new song, writing, "You all KNOW that Kevin and I have always preferred to avoid statements to the media. We speak directly to you guys and prefer to let the music speak for itself. Although Kevin is not a free man yet, he will be soon! In the meantime, I am SO excited to share this song from HIM to you all! He done been to hell and back, He done been to jail and back… To listen to #whatif check out link in my bio and at @iamkevingates"

A new video on Gates' own social media page shows the making of the new single. Check out Gates' new track here.