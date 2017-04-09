Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Limited-Edition Star Wars Turntable Coming On Record Store Day
04-09-2017
.
Star Wars

(Radio.com) A new Star Wars turntable is being sold in celebration of the 10th annual Record Store Day, and the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope.

The limited-edition record player will be available only at participating independent record stores on Saturday, April 22. Created by Crosley Radio, maker of radios since the 1920s, this is the company's fourth year making special limited edition turntables for Record Store Day.

Star Wars imagery will appear on the outside and inside of the special edition Crosley Cruiser Deluxe, a portable three-speed turntable that retails for $109.95, featuring pitch control and bluetooth capability. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Star Wars Music, DVDs, Books and more

Star Wars T-shirts and Posters

More Star Wars News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Limited-Edition Star Wars Turntable Coming On Record Store Day

Pink Floyd Classic Synced With 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' 2016 In Review

Stars Wars Icon Carrie Fisher Dead At 60

Galactic Empire Release Star Wars Theme Video

Star Wars Themed Metal Band Announce Album, Release Video

Laura Jane Grace Rates The Star Wars Movies

Rapper Childish Gambino Cast In Star Wars Movie

Chewbacca Mom Gets A Lesson From J.J. Abrams

Luke Skywalker Mashed Up With Celine Dion

Pink Floyd Classic Synced With 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'


More Stories for Star Wars

Star Wars Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
AC/DC and Axl Rose Need To Record Album Says Original Singer- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Leader Paul O'Neill Dead At 61- Journey Wanted Singer Inducted Into Rock Hall- more

Guns N' Roses To Mix Things Up On Upcoming Tour Leg- Black Sabbath Planned To Record Blues Album- Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Double Live Album Announced- more

Rush, Rolling Stones, Clapton, Led Zeppelin Lead TV Marathon- Classic Yes Reunion Speculation Addressed By Steve Howe- Ghost's Papa Emeritus Sued By Former Members- more

Page Too:
Chris Brown and Lil Wayne Come Up In Drug Trial- Limited-Edition Star Wars Turntable Coming On Record Store Day- The Chainsmokers and Florida Georgia Line- more

Alan Jackson Leads 2017 Country Music Hall Of Fame Inductees- Band Robbed While Making A Video About Being Robbed- Gorillaz 'Let Me Out' Featuring Mavis Staples- more

Ed Sheeran Reveals Fate Of His Game Of Thrones Character- Toadies Release Their Take On 'Take Me Out To The Ballgame'- Weezer Star Streams The Relationship's New song- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
AC/DC and Axl Rose Need To Record Album Says Original Singer

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Leader Paul O'Neill Dead At 61

Journey Wanted Singer Inducted Into Rock Hall

Yes, Todd Rundgren and ELP Legacy Plot Yestival Tour

Elton John To Reveal Previously Unreleased Tracks For RSD

Slash and Friends Headlining The 2017 Beastly Ball

Black Star Riders Release 'Dancing With The Wrong Girl' Video

Melvins Announce Double Album and Short Film

Simple Minds Unplugged DVD and CD Announced

Prong Announce Zero Days Tour Dates

Brian Setzer Announces Rockabilly Riot Tour

You Me At Six Announce U.S. Spring Tour Dates

Vallenfyre Announce New Album 'Fear Those Who Fear Him'

Suicide Commandos Release 'Boogie's Coldest Acre' Video

Romes Release GoPro Filmed 'Someone' Video

Monograms Streams New Single 'OK Promises'

• more

Page Too News Stories
Chris Brown And Lil Wayne Come Up In Drug Trial

Limited-Edition Star Wars Turntable Coming On Record Store Day

The Chainsmokers and Florida Georgia Line Track Streaming

Taylor Swift Return To Country Roots Speculated

Kodak Black Reportedly Accused of Assaulting Female Strip Club Employee

Harry Styles Streaming His Debut Solo Single 'Sign of the Times'

Trace Adkins Releases 'Watered Down' Video

Suge Knight's Attorney Addresses Ex-Wife Accusation

Kanye West Makes Streaming History With 'The Life of Pablo'

Pentatonix Release 'Bohemian' Rhapsody Video

Drake Backs Idea Of Chance the Rapper For Mayor of Chicago

TLC Call On Fans To Help Name Their Next Album

James Corden Vs Demi Lovato In Divas Singing Competition

Lorde Reveals Inspiration For New Single 'Green Light'

Ed Sheeran Offers His Suggestion On How To Save Ginger Race

Machine Gun Kelly Announces New Album 'Bloom'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast

Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo

Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON

Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest

Mastodon - Emperor of Sand

TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker

Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP

RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri

On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash

TBT: Down III Over the Under

Les Bohem - Moved to Duarte

In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago

Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy

Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland

American Dreamer - Restless Nights

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.