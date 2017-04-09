Limited-Edition Star Wars Turntable Coming On Record Store Day

The limited-edition record player will be available only at participating independent record stores on Saturday, April 22. Created by Crosley Radio, maker of radios since the 1920s, this is the company's fourth year making special limited edition turntables for Record Store Day.

Star Wars imagery will appear on the outside and inside of the special edition Crosley Cruiser Deluxe, a portable three-speed turntable that retails for $109.95, featuring pitch control and bluetooth capability. Read more here.