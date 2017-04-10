Stevie Van Zandt Announce First Solo Album In 18 Years

The new album, released under the moniker Little Steven, will be entitled "Soulfire" and is set to hit stores on May 19th. If follows Van Zandt's 1999 effort "Born Again Savage".

The album will feature Stevie revisiting some of the tracks from his entire career. He had these comments, "I've always been very thematic with my work, very conceptual. I need a big picture, I can't just do a collection of songs, that doesn't work for me.

"In this case, the concept became me. Who am I? I'm kind of my own genre at this point. So I tried to pick material that when you added it all up, really represented me. So there are a couple of covers, a couple of new songs, and some of what I feel are the best songs I've written and co-written over the years. This record is me doing me."