Caitlyn Smith Announce All The Way To Tacoma Documentary Premiere
04-13-2017
.
Caitlyn Smith

Caitlyn Smith has announced that her new documentary "All the Way to Tacoma" is set to premiere during the upcoming Nashville Film Festival later this month.

The film documents follows her 3,000-mile train trip from Memphis to Tacoma, and will be screened at the film festival on April 21 (8:30 PM/CT) and Tuesday, April 25 (8:30 PM/CT).

We were sent these details: Shot last spring by director/cinematographer Justin Key the documentary follows Smith on a cross-country trip on an Amtrak train joined by fellow Nashville-based writers Ruston Kelly, Bob DiPiero, Paul Moak whose work has appeared on numerous Platinum and Gold albums and been featured on hit T.V. shows such as, "Nashville," "One Tree Hill" and "Pretty Little Liars" and Rollie Gaalswyk.

The inspiration for the trip stemmed from a song Smith co-wrote that was that would ultimately appear on her critically acclaimed 2016 five-song release Starfire, called "Tacoma." It was a song title inspired by the day she had her first write with DiPiero.

"I was trying to come up with something on the way to [the writing session], and I had never written with Bob before," Smith said of how the song came to be. "I put in the address of his office, and my Google Maps took me to Tacoma, Washington. I saw the word Tacoma and I thought, 'Man, that's such a great song title. I just love that idea: how you hurt so badly you drive as far as you can to try to take your mind off the pain.'"

She walked in having never met the Hall of Fame Songwriter who has 15 No. 1 songs to his credit, but she knew what she wanted to write about.

That single word sparked a melody. "It just fell out of the air," said Smith. "When I got to the write I said, 'Bob, what do you think about this?' And we started singing and wrote the song so quickly. It was the first time we had ever written [together], and it is one of my favorite songs that I've ever been a part of."

