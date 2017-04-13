|
Joseph Arthur Expands Redemption's Son With Lost Album
.
Joseph Arthur has announced that he will be celebrating the 15th anniversary of his "Redemption’s Son" album with a deluxe expanded reissue and a special tour. The 15th anniversary edition of "Redemption’s Son" is set to be released on June 23rd as a new double disc collection and will feature the original album on one disc, with a second disc that will include nine previously unreleased bonus tracks. It will be offered in a variety of formats including a double LP edition on 180-gram vinyl (the first time the album is being released in this format), a double CD and a digital release. Arthur considers the second disc a "lost album" and has entitled it "Morning Star." He explains, “We decided to turn these tracks into their own album called 'Morning Star' rather than a collection of this that and the other thing. It's a great feeling when the past burps up a gift. Things forgotten and submerged by the vortex of time which reveals its illusions thru a process such as this. "First listens of old things are a lot like taking the wrapping paper off a gift. That excited smile comes over you (hopefully) and it's kinda wonderful. But soon you get transported back to the time these things were new and then they become fresh elements to work with. No more a gift but a responsibility. Like if you got a dog for Christmas. What they say about a work of art being never finished but abandoned is accurate. And I learned here that you can essentially un-abandon them. We took these old things and we set out to make something current.” Joseph will be celebrating the release with a special tour this spring where he plans to play the album in full. “I’ve never done this album from start to finish live. But Redemption’s Son was always a special record to me and my fans and this clearly seemed like the right time to do it. As I’ve been saying recently to my friends, listening to this album again after all of these years has re-inspired me which honestly was a complete surprise.”
