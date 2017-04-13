Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Joseph Arthur Expands Redemption's Son With Lost Album
04-13-2017
.
Joseph Arthur

Joseph Arthur has announced that he will be celebrating the 15th anniversary of his "Redemption’s Son" album with a deluxe expanded reissue and a special tour.

The 15th anniversary edition of "Redemption’s Son" is set to be released on June 23rd as a new double disc collection and will feature the original album on one disc, with a second disc that will include nine previously unreleased bonus tracks.

It will be offered in a variety of formats including a double LP edition on 180-gram vinyl (the first time the album is being released in this format), a double CD and a digital release.

Arthur considers the second disc a "lost album" and has entitled it "Morning Star." He explains, “We decided to turn these tracks into their own album called 'Morning Star' rather than a collection of this that and the other thing. It's a great feeling when the past burps up a gift. Things forgotten and submerged by the vortex of time which reveals its illusions thru a process such as this.

"First listens of old things are a lot like taking the wrapping paper off a gift. That excited smile comes over you (hopefully) and it's kinda wonderful. But soon you get transported back to the time these things were new and then they become fresh elements to work with. No more a gift but a responsibility. Like if you got a dog for Christmas. What they say about a work of art being never finished but abandoned is accurate. And I learned here that you can essentially un-abandon them. We took these old things and we set out to make something current.”

Joseph will be celebrating the release with a special tour this spring where he plans to play the album in full. “I’ve never done this album from start to finish live. But Redemption’s Son was always a special record to me and my fans and this clearly seemed like the right time to do it. As I’ve been saying recently to my friends, listening to this album again after all of these years has re-inspired me which honestly was a complete surprise.”

The Redemption’s Son 15th Anniversary Tour is scheduled to begin on June 20th in Boston at Great Scott and will be wrapping up on July 15th in Seattle WA at The Triple Door.

Anniversary Tour Dates:
6/20 - Boston MA - Great Scott
6/21 - Sellersville, PA – Sellersville Theatre 1894
6/23 - New York NY - City Winery
6/24 - Vienna VA - Jammin' Java
6/26 - Evanston IL - SPACE
6/27 - St Paul, MN– Turf Club
6/29 - Cleveland OH – Music Box
7/1 - Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark
7/11 - Los Angeles CA - Teragram Ballroom
7/12 - San Francisco CA – Brick and Mortar Music Hall
7/14 - Portland OR - Doug Fir Lounge
7/15 - Seattle WA - The Triple Door

Redemption’s Son – 15th Anniversary Track Listing
Redemption’s Son
Honey And The Moon
You Could Be In Jail
I Would Rather Hide
Innocent World
September Baby
Nation Of Slaves
Evidence
Buy A Bag
Termite Song
Permission
Favorite Girl
You Are The Dark
In The Night
Blue Lips
You've Been Loved

Morning Star (Previously Unreleased Tracks)
Ghost
Downtown
Pictures Of A Life
Forgive Your Heart
Afraid To Feel
Cracking Heart
Secret Ghost
Cinderella Under Glass
Morning Star

More Joseph Arthur News

Joseph Arthur Music
