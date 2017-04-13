Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Major Lazer Have Fun With Smartphone Obsession In 'Run Up' Video
04-13-2017
.
Major Lazer

Major Lazer poke fun at today's smartphone obsessed culture with their brands new music video for the track 'Run Up', which features PARTYNEXTDOOR and Nicki Minaj.

The new visual's director, Paul, Luc and Martin shared these comments about the concept of the clip, "The idea was to laugh at ourselves and at the unconditional love we bear to our smartphones.

"Humor and absurdity came naturally in our speech because our will was not to accuse someone or something but just exaggerate it to foster reflection." Watch it here.

