|
Major Lazer Have Fun With Smartphone Obsession In 'Run Up' Video
.
Major Lazer poke fun at today's smartphone obsessed culture with their brands new music video for the track 'Run Up', which features PARTYNEXTDOOR and Nicki Minaj. The new visual's director, Paul, Luc and Martin shared these comments about the concept of the clip, "The idea was to laugh at ourselves and at the unconditional love we bear to our smartphones. "Humor and absurdity came naturally in our speech because our will was not to accuse someone or something but just exaggerate it to foster reflection." Watch it here.
The new visual's director, Paul, Luc and Martin shared these comments about the concept of the clip, "The idea was to laugh at ourselves and at the unconditional love we bear to our smartphones.
"Humor and absurdity came naturally in our speech because our will was not to accuse someone or something but just exaggerate it to foster reflection." Watch it here.
• Blink 182 Giving Away New Song 'Can't Get You More Pregnant'
• Yes Featuring ARW Add Dates To American Tour
• Jack White's The Dead Weather Special Live Package Announced
• Joseph Arthur Expands Redemption's Son With Lost Album
• Yellowcard Say Goodbye With Release Of Their Final Video
• Autograph Cofounder Keni Richards Passes Away
• Cro-Mag, QOTSA Supergroup Bloodclot Announce U.S. Tour
• Poison To Deliver A Few Twists On Comeback Tour
• The Damned Things Supergroup Share Studio Video
• Special One-Night Beatles Inspired 'Rock And Role' Event Announced
• Haken Announce North American Anniversary Tour
• King 810 Announce U.S. Tour Dates
• Otherwise Announce Close To The Gods Tour
• Flat Duo Jets Releasing Special Box Set For RSD
• Anneke van Giersbergen's Vuur Announce Tour With Epica
• Metallica's Lollapalooza Chile Performance Streaming Online
• The Chainsmokers Reveal Tragic Inspiration Behind 'Paris'
• Major Lazer Have Fun With Smartphone Obsession In 'Run Up' Video
• Wiz Khalifa Announces New Mobile Game
• Barry Adamson Launching New EP With European Tour
• Broen Celebrate Album Deal With Release Of New Video
• Caitlyn Smith Announce All The Way To Tacoma Documentary Premiere
• Bubbles Erotica Release 'Cicada Arcade' Video
• Singled Out: Rob Drabkin's Someday
• U2 and Rihanna Guest On Kendrick Lamar's New Album
• Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw Lead Country Faith America
• D.R.A.M. Scores Gold Record For Debut Album
• A R I Z O N A Release 'Electric Touch' Video, Announce Album
• Pryti Streaming New Single 'Angst'
• Tall Tall Trees Releases 'SeagullxEagle' Video
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017
• Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast
• Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo
• Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON
• Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest
• TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker
• Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP
• RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri
• On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash
• TBT: Down III Over the Under
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.