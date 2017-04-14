Blake Shelton Does Surprise Performance At Grand Ole Opry

The lineup was already outstanding that night, featuring the likes of Keith Urban, Rascal Flatts, Terri Clark, Montgomery Gentry, Home Free and the Del McCoury Band, according to CMT News.

When emcee Bill Cody introduced the show's surprise guest, saying, "You knew him from The Voice," the packed house erupted into applause as Shelton walked out. He then performed a couple of his hit singles, "Ol' Red" and "Honey Bee." Read more and see video footage here.