Freddie Mercury Biopic To Finally Hit Theaters Next Year
04-14-2017
.
Queen

The biopic about late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury has been a longtime coming with casting shakeups and delays but the legendary band's guitarist Brian May says that it will finally arrive in 2018.

He said the film would come out 'next year," though he didn't reveal what that date would be, reports NME. The movie will star Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) as Queen's late, dynamic frontman and has been in development for a long time.

Sacha Baron Cohen was once attached to play Mercury in the biopic but left the project over creative differences with Brian May. Before he bailed, he gave some interviews that revealed a bit about the rich material in the movie.

'There are amazing stories about Freddie Mercury," said Cohen. 'The guy was wild. There are stories of little people with plates of cocaine on their heads walking around a party." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

More Queen News

Queen Music
