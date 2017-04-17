Drake's 'More Life' Streamed Over A Billion Times

Drake released his "More Life" mixtape album project on March 18th and the title has since been streamed over 1 million times by fans in the United States, according to a report from Billboard last week.

They cite Nielsen Music dates which says that the effort has reached 1.07 billion streams through the tabulation week that ended on April 6th. Drake's 2016 album "Views" had generated 3.48 billion streams so far. Check out "More Life" on Spotify here.