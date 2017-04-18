TLC Streaming New Track 'Way Back' From Forthcoming Album

"Way Back" also marks the first number the band has released since their special Christmas song "Gift-Wrapped Kiss," which came out in December 2014.

A successful Kickstarter campaign funded the recording of the new album, which the group has announced will be the last record they will release. Prizes from the Kickstarter included and exercise class with Chilli, slumber parties, movie dates, video outfits and more. The group has asked fans to help them come up with a name for the release. Listen to the new track here.