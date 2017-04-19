Classic Eddie Van Halen Solo Gets Unusual Makeover

The group, which performs songs by blowing into beer bottles, recently released their unique cover of the "Thriller" classic complete with Eddie's iconic guitar solo.

They had this to say about the cover via their official site "We could play Michael Jackson songs all day long - there is so much gold!! So now we did a bottle version of one of his number one hits: 'Beat It'! And to make it an even greater challenge we incorporated a bottlified version of Eddie Van Halen's legendary guitar solo on the track. Safe to say, we never played this fast before!" Check it out here.