Vesperia's Morgan Rider Unplugs For Katatonia Cover

In the new clip, Rider does an acoustic performance of the song "Idle Blood" which was one of the tracks features on Katatonia's 2009 studio album "Night Is The New Day."

Morgan had this to say about video, "I recorded this cover in my home studio and filmed it in the crown lands near my house. I am a big Katatonia fan and have been wanting to record an homage to them with a slightly altered arrangement for awhile now." Watch it here.