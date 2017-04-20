Axl Rose Doesn't Deserve Negative Image Says Ex Guns N' Roses Star

Thal spoke with XS Rock about the acclaimed new album "The Madness" from his group Art of Anarchy, which also features Creed frontman Scott Stapp and Disturbed's bass player John Moyer, and the inevitable topic of his former band came up.

Ron was asked is Axl is really as difficult to work with as he is portrayed in the media and the guitarist answered, "He's a human being and he has a big heart. The press doesn't give him the same consideration that they would some other people. You know, they try to hold him to a different standard, where he's always supposed to be happy and smiling, nothing should ever be wrong and he's always supposed to be in a good mood and do the right thing and that's stupid.

"It's bullsh*t. It perpetuates a lot of negativity and incites a lot of negativity that isn't deserved. He's dealt with a lot of that. I had a great, great time working with him. Is everything perfect? No. I've probably pissed him off more than the other way around, but he's just a human being."