Metallica Star's 12 Year-Old Son Rocks With Korn

The band's official Colombia fan group has revealed professionally shot video of Trujillo performing with Korn. He was recruited after Fieldy was forced to miss the tour due to unforeseen circumstances.

'We are bummed Fieldy can't join us on this run but excited to do a few gigs with a young player like Tye," the band said in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming our brother Fieldy back when we return to the States in May." Check out the video clip here.