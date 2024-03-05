Korn Recruit Evanescence, Gojira, More For 30th Anniversary Stadium Show

Korn have announced that they will celebrating their 30th anniversary with a very special show at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024 that will feature special guests Evanescence, Gojira, Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway, Spiritbox and Vended.
Frontman Jonathan Davis had this to say, "Reflecting on thirty years of Korn fills me with such immense gratitude for our journey, the growth we've experienced, and the incredible bond we share with our fans.
"It's humbling to see how our music has touched so many lives across the globe. From our small club beginnings to now headlining stadiums, it's been an unforgettable ride, and we owe it all to our amazing, undying, loyal community that's made it possible. I'm really looking forward to this incredible night to celebrate together."
